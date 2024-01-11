Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is all set to grace the silver screens with South actor Vijay Sethupathi as their film Merry Christmas will release tomorrow, December 11. Ahead of the film's release, Katrina took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures from their upcoming film as a treat to fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Katrina dropped a few reflective moments from the film prior to the release. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "A few pondering moments before the story unveils tomorrow ….. #MerryChristmas in cinemas jan 12 th (sic)," followed by a Christmas tree emoji. Her post left her fans excited with one commenting, "YOUR MOST AWAITED MOVIE." Another wrote, "SO EXCITED TO WATCH THIS ONE."

Meanwhile, a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, with various B-town celebs in attendance. Notably, actor Vicky Kaushal showed his support for his wife, Katrina. A video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo showed Vicky and Katrina arriving hand-in-hand, engaging in joyful conversation as they posed for the paps. Their affectionate demeanor captivated onlookers as they posed for pictures before entering the screening.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the makers of Merry Christmas recently released a new song, the romantic track Raat Akeli Thi. Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics were written by Varun Grover, while the music was composed by the maestro Pritam. This song marks the first collaboration between Pritam and Varun.