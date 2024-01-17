MERRY CHRISTMAS BOX OFFICE KATRINA KAIF VIJAY SETHUPATHI STARRER EARNS ITS LOWEST ON DAY 5

Hyderabad: The recently released film Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has been performing slowly at the box office. Despite receiving favorable reviews from film critics and positive word-of-mouth from audiences, the Sriram Raghavan-directed film has only managed to earn modest single-digit figures. On Tuesday, the movie garnered a net collection of Rs 1.3 crore in India across all languages, according to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. The total domestic collection of the flick currently stands at Rs 12.68 crore. Globally, the film has managed to earn Rs 16 crore.

Regarding the occupancy rates on Tuesday, the film had a 10.25% in Hindi theaters. In Mumbai, there were 342 shows with a 10.75% occupancy, while in the Delhi and NCR regions, there were 479 shows with a 9.50% occupancy. In South Indian states, Merry Christmas is performing well. Even with a limited number of shows, the film achieved a 26.04% occupancy rate in Tamil theaters. Chennai had only 61 shows with a 34.25% occupancy, Bengaluru had 14 shows with a 15.75% occupancy, and Kochi, with the fewest number of shows at 11, had an occupancy rate of 37.00%.