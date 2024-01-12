Merry Christmas X review: Netizens in awe of Katrina, Vijay in Sriram Raghavan's thriller
Published: 37 minutes ago
Merry Christmas X review: Netizens in awe of Katrina, Vijay in Sriram Raghavan's thriller
Published: 37 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Sriram Raghavan's latest offering Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is finally out. The film opened to mostly positive reviews on Friday. If you are planning on watching it, here's a bunch of X posts about the film to refer to.
Merry Christmas is this week's major release. As per netizens, this gripping thriller features an excellent performance from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. Many also agreed that Sriram Raghavan has saved the best for last, which is the conclusion. Master director Sriram Raghavan has roped in a rather unusual duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.
-
#OneWordReview...#MerryChristmas: GRIPPING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2024
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind,… pic.twitter.com/9KAkeFetiq
-
Just watched #MerryChristmas— Tiger ki sena™ (@Salmanic4ever) January 12, 2024
And it's a brilliant movie,the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview ;Fantastic
Rating my opinion; ⭐⭐⭐1/2#KatrinaKaif #VijaySethupathi
Viewers have drawn comparisons between it and an Alfred Hitchcock movie. In fact, movie spoilers have been strictly forbidden by the makers' fan base. The Pritam-composed Christmas tunes have also received positive feedback.
-
#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. @VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring… pic.twitter.com/vmgzbz2Jzq— atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 12, 2024
Taking to X, Atlee of Jawan fame wrote: "#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. @VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you na @KatrinaKaifFB's work is stunning 😍😍#shriramraghavn, sir, what a film! It's a pure classic, written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, sir."
-
#MerryChristmas is a wonderful offering. #Sriramraghavan is the master of framing scenes and that top class writing. Casting Katrina Kaif opposite @VijaySethuOffl is a master stroke and that makes the film a winner pic.twitter.com/foUs5CJCAr— SRK❤️❤️❤️ (@naqsh2000) January 11, 2024
Heaping praises on the film, a social media user wrote: "Just watched #MerryChristmas And it's a brilliant movie,the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview ;Fantastic." The X handle went on to rate the movie 3 and a half stars. Another X user posted: "He is back🔥🔥🔥🔥#SriramRaghavan is back. Legendary director of Jonny gaddar, ek hasina thi, badlapur and The andhadhun"
-
He is back🔥🔥🔥🔥#SriramRaghavan is back.— ANURAG TIWARI (@Anuragt27521263) January 12, 2024
Legendary director of Jonny gaddar, ek hasina thi, badlapur and The andhadhun#MerryChristmasReview positive आये हैं।
Super excited for this one #KatrinaKaif #MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/8PxFS5O6TF
Talking about the role, Katrina said that this is the most difficult part she has ever had in her career. She claims that compared to everything else she has portrayed on screen, it is more subtle. Her admirers now have higher expectations as a result. Merry Christmas is starting to receive some initial reviews on Twitter.
The movie, which opened nationwide today, is anticipated to be among the first blockbusters of the Hindi film industry in 2024. With the popularity of his previous films, Badlapura and AndhaDhun, Sriram is expected to score a hat trick with Merry Christmas. The approved run duration of the thriller is two hours and twenty-four minutes and has been certified U/A.