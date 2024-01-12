Hyderabad: Sriram Raghavan's latest offering Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is finally out. The film opened to mostly positive reviews on Friday. If you are planning on watching it, here's a bunch of X posts about the film to refer to.

Merry Christmas is this week's major release. As per netizens, this gripping thriller features an excellent performance from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. Many also agreed that Sriram Raghavan has saved the best for last, which is the conclusion. Master director Sriram Raghavan has roped in a rather unusual duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Viewers have drawn comparisons between it and an Alfred Hitchcock movie. In fact, movie spoilers have been strictly forbidden by the makers' fan base. The Pritam-composed Christmas tunes have also received positive feedback.

Taking to X, Atlee of Jawan fame wrote: "#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller. @VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you na @KatrinaKaifFB's work is stunning 😍😍#shriramraghavn, sir, what a film! It's a pure classic, written all over it. Add a blockbuster feather to your cap, sir."

Heaping praises on the film, a social media user wrote: "Just watched #MerryChristmas And it's a brilliant movie,the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant, #MerryChristmasReview ;Fantastic." The X handle went on to rate the movie 3 and a half stars. Another X user posted: "He is back🔥🔥🔥🔥#SriramRaghavan is back. Legendary director of Jonny gaddar, ek hasina thi, badlapur and The andhadhun"

Talking about the role, Katrina said that this is the most difficult part she has ever had in her career. She claims that compared to everything else she has portrayed on screen, it is more subtle. Her admirers now have higher expectations as a result. Merry Christmas is starting to receive some initial reviews on Twitter.