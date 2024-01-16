MERRY CHRISTMAS BOX OFFICE KATRINA KAIF STARRER MINTS OVER RS 10 CRORE IN FOUR DAYS

Hyderabad: Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas opened to rave reviews on January 12. The thriller film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi marks their maiden collaboration on screen. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Merry Christmas generated an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on Monday.

On its first day, the Hindi-Tamil film grossed Rs 2.45 crore nett in all languages at the domestic box office. On Saturday, it registered a hike with box office receipts of Rs 3.45 crore. The film on its third day made Rs 3.83 crore, taking its total to Rs 11.38 crore nett in India.

The film depicts how an uneventful Christmas Eve upends two people's lives: two strangers meet, romance grows, and the plot takes an unexpected turn. The thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a multilingual production in Hindi and Tamil. The film was shot in the two languages simultaneously, with different supporting casts.

Aside from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi version stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. In the Tamil adaptation, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams play the same roles. Merry Christmas, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, is Tips Films' first venture with Matchbox Pictures.