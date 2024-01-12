Hyderabad: The much-awaited thriller Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has finally hit the big screen. With the film's release, reviews have started pouring in and it is safe to say they are in all praises of the thriller film. On Friday, Katrina's hubby actor Vicky Kaushal too joined the bandwagon and dropped his honest review of the film.

Vicky Kaushal sharing his thoughts on the Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif film, said that he was proud of his wife for completely surrendering to Sriram Sir’s masterful story telling. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful story telling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date."

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor wrote highly of Vijay Sethupathi as well. Talking about his performance, he wrote: #VijaySethupati Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive." Vicky then went on to heap praises on the master director and the entire cast of the film, saying: "@sriram.raghavanofficial @actorvijaysethupathi @katrinakaif @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay @radhikaofficial @rameshtaurani … how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you!"

Prior to the release of the film, a special screening was organised by the makers on Wednesday. The event saw several Bollywood celebs in attendance. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's partners, was one among them; he was photographed discussing his thoughts on the film as he left the theatre. When asked by the paparazzi what he thought of Katrina's movie, Vicky said, "Bahut acchi" (Very excellent).