Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in February this year, are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Now that the festive season has arrived, the adored couple is all geared up to celebrate their first Diwali after their marriage. Prior to the upcoming festive celebrations, the Shershaah actors were papped on Saturday morning, arriving at the airport as they embarked on a vacation.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Kiara could be seen arriving at the airport wearing a baby pink salwar suit, adorned with white embroideries. With her hair flowing freely and complemented by a pair of sunglasses, Kiara's fashion style seems unstoppable. Meanwhile, Sidharth sported a casual airport look, donning a white t-shirt paired with a subtly toned checked shirt. He completed his ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier, in an interview with a newswire, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor revealed why she and her husband prefer to keep their personal lives discreet. Elaborating on this, Kiara emphasized that they consider it crucial to protect their relationship. Further elaborating on this topic, she stated that both of them made their own way in the industry as self-made actors. She mentioned that they have worked hard and dedicated much effort to their careers, and they don't want their personal lives to overshadow their professional accomplishments.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen portraying the role of Katha in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Her upcoming project includes the film Game Changer starring Ram Charan. On the contrary, Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his next project Yodha, which will also feature actors Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.