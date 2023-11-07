Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has been making frequent headlines for his highly anticipated action-packed movie Yodha. Fans, who have eagerly been waiting for updates on the movie and a glimpse of the actor's transformation into his character, have now been served with new visuals of the hero in an imposing mass-action persona. On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared two new posters, along with the announcement of a revised release date, generating excitement for the movie that was initially set to hit theaters in December. Sidharth's actor-wife, Kiara Advani, has also shared her reaction to the new posters.

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share two captivating new posters of his upcoming film Yodha. One of the posters showcases Sidharth's raw and rugged appearance, as he dons a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane. The poster is accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." In the caption, Sidharth wrote, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March 2024."

Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra's new posters from Yodha

Reacting to the post, his actor-wife Kiara Advani wrote, "Ufff (followed by a fire emoji)." A social media user commented, "We are all set for 15th March." A fan wrote, "Super excited!!"

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, this film marks Dharma Productions' first action franchise. Initially slated for a release on December 15, 2023, the film's premiere date was first moved up to December 8, 2024, and now to March 15, 2024.