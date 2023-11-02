Hyderabad: Karwa Chauth 2023 was a moment of celebration in Bollywood as stars gathered to observe the festival. Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani, celebrating the occasion for the first time, appeared to thoroughly enjoy themselves. Katrina Kaif, donning a stunning red saree, exuded the charm of a new bride as she posed with Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws on this special day.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth in Mumbai

Even though Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai, she celebrated Karwa Chauth while missing her husband Nick Jonas during the festivities. She shared an Instagram photo of a decorated sieve with a diya, eagerly awaiting the moon's appearance, and wished everyone a "Happy Karwa Chauth." She also posted a heartfelt message about departing from the city.

Sidharth Malhotra captured a precious moment as he shared a photo of Kiara Advani gazing at him through the sieve during the ritual, and he captioned it with "Blessed." In the image, Kiara looked stunning in her pink salwar-suit, while Sidharth donned a red kurta and seemed deeply in love as he observed his wife's puja.

Kiara Advani celebrates her first Karwa Chauth

Katrina Kaif was a vision in her red saree, accentuated by a rust-colored blouse. She adorned herself with the mangalsutra and sindoor, resembling a newlywed. Vicky Kaushal, in contrast, chose a simple white kurta-pyjama with silver embroidery. Their affection for each other was evident in a candid moment captured in a photo. Katrina also shared a picture with her in-laws, Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, who joined in the celebrations.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after their recent wedding. Parineeti looked resplendent in a red suit, accompanied by traditional accessories, while Raghav opted for a yellow kurta with white pants and a brown half jacket. In one photo, Raghav applied mehendi on Parineeti's palm as part of the Karwa Chauth rituals.

Numerous other Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mira Kapoor, gathered at Anil Kapoor's house, where Sunita Kapoor hosted a Karwa Chauth celebration. Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal also marked the festival with sweet photos in traditional attire.