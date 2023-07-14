Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a family holiday is known. The actor is unwinding at some picturesque locations in Italy with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids. Earlier today, Kareena shared a leaf out of her holiday diaries with her followers on social media.

Kareena and Saif are known for squeezing in some quality family time in their packed diaries. The couple, who often jets off with their kids for family holidays to rejuvenate themselves, is in Italy these days. While Saif has managed to keep himself off social media, Kareena treats her fans with glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram.

On Friday, Bebo took to her Instagram Stories to share postcard-worthy pictures from her Italian holiday. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor looks stunning as ever in the pictures wherein she is seen posing against a gradient sky. Donning a pair of denim and a t-shirt with a black shawl to keep her warm in the Italian weather, Kareena looks gorgeous in the holiday click. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Pink clouds and me" followed by a pink heart emoji. The actor also dropped a picture from what appears to be her train journey and wrote, "From my window a walk in the clouds."

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up a shooting schedule for her upcoming film The Crew in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Jointly bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, The Crew will also feature Kareena's Udata Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh. Kapoor also has Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta-helmed murder mystery which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders ready for release.

