SHAHID KAPOOR RECALLS FEELING DESTROYED AFTER HIS PICS OF KISSING KAREENA KAPOOR WENT VIRAL IN 2004

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were romantically involved during the early 2000s. The duo made headlines after a picture of their liplock surfaced online. Decades later, Shahid disclosed how the incident scared him after he denied the authenticity of the picture in the past. Shahid, who was then 24 years old, felt that his privacy had been violated and he could not do anything to protect it.

In a recent conversation with a webloid, Shahid was asked how he felt when those pictures went viral. He shared that he was 'destroyed' at the time since he was only in his early 20s. "I felt my privacy had been invaded, and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess. At that age, especially—because you don't even know your own feelings. You are figuring out how to be with a girl you are dating. And in the middle of all that, this happens," he said.

He added that anything of this nature is expected in modern times, with practically everyone owning a smartphone and the paparazzi culture on the rise. "At that time, we were caught off guard by it," he said. The actor continued, "Also, ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bacche ho gaye hain (Now I have married, have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on."

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. They had an arranged marriage and have two kids, Misha and Zain. Kareena, on the other hand, fell in love with Saif Ali Khan, and the two eventually got married in 2012. They have two kids namely, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.