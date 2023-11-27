Kantara 2 teaser X reaction: Netizens convinced Rishab Shetty starrer will beat KGF, Bahubali, Jawan as teaser crosses 3 million views
Published: 1 hours ago
Kantara 2 teaser X reaction: Netizens convinced Rishab Shetty starrer will beat KGF, Bahubali, Jawan as teaser crosses 3 million views
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The release of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 teaser has generated a frenzy among fans and moviegoers. Within a mere two hours of its release, the teaser has garnered over three million views on YouTube. The captivating scenes and brief insight into the essence of the film have generated excitement among Twitter users, who have enthusiastically shared their euphoria upon witnessing the first glimpse of this eagerly awaited movie.
Reactions flooded social media platforms as soon as the trailer was unveiled. Tweets poured in, praising the actor's avant-garde performance. A user exclaimed, "Nothing but GOOSEBUMPS," while another boldly stated that Kantara Chapter 1 will surpass records set by KGF, Bahubali, and Jawan. A fan tweeted, "Woah. 'During the reign of KADAMBAS, A LEGEND WAS BORN'. Madly waiting."
-
Nothing but GOOSEBUMPS.#Kantara #Kantara2#Kantara1Teaser #Kantara1FirstLookpic.twitter.com/pUQVtuBOD7— V✌️ (@bengalurubouy2) November 27, 2023
-
#KGF, #Bahubali, #Jawan every record will be broken by #KantaraChapter1 ❤️🔥— 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖 ✨ ರನ್ನ (@iamgopi118) November 27, 2023
Bookmark this Tweet 🔥#Kantara1FirstLook #Kantara1Teaser #Kantara2 pic.twitter.com/QIdp8VK1Km
-
Woah 🔥— Ayyo (@AyyAyy0) November 27, 2023
"During the reign of KADAMBAS
A LEGEND WAS BORN"💥
Madly waiting 🤩#KantaraChapter1 #RishabShetty #KantaraTeaser #Kantara1FirstLook #Kantara2 pic.twitter.com/jAeJGGjMde
One user commented on the first-look poster of Kantara Chapter 1, describing it as absolute "MADNESS". The user wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 first look poster is a complete "MADNESS". This is called first look poster. No words. Look at this pic man. Sir @shetty_rishab." Another user wrote, "Whaatttt a Teaser Man. From Opening to Closing #KantaraChapter1 Will Rewrite Each and Every Records in KFI. All the Best Shetre."
-
#KantaraChapter1 first look poster is a complete "MADNESS" BC🥵🔥— Lokraj (@RebelGod1979) November 27, 2023
This is called first look poster🔥
No words🤐
look at this pic man🙆♂️
Sir @shetty_rishab🧎♂️#RishabhShetty #Kantara #Kantara2 pic.twitter.com/vYBqcE6Y0B
-
Whaatttt a Teaser Man 🤯🔥— Hemanth Shaiva (@HemanthShaiva) November 27, 2023
From Opening to Closing #KantaraChapter1 Will Rewrite Each and Every Records in KFI 🔥
All the Best Shetre ✌️ @shetty_rishab #Kantara2 #Kantara1FirstLook pic.twitter.com/3QH5o3ZExL
The movie serves as a prequel to Rishab Shetty's pan-India Kannada origin film Kantara, released in 2022, which narrated the story of Panjurli Daiva, a deity protecting a village and the surrounding forest. The new teaser provides a foreboding yet mesmerizing glimpse into Rishab Shetty's world, showcasing the origins of the legend and its development. It concludes with a unique touch: seven different ragas of music representing the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.
Also read: