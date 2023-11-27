KANTARA 2 TEASER X REACTION NETIZENS CONVINCED RISHAB SHETTY STARRER WILL BEAT KGF BAHUBALI JAWAN AS TEASER CROSSES 3 MILLION VIEWS

Hyderabad: The release of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 teaser has generated a frenzy among fans and moviegoers. Within a mere two hours of its release, the teaser has garnered over three million views on YouTube. The captivating scenes and brief insight into the essence of the film have generated excitement among Twitter users, who have enthusiastically shared their euphoria upon witnessing the first glimpse of this eagerly awaited movie.

Reactions flooded social media platforms as soon as the trailer was unveiled. Tweets poured in, praising the actor's avant-garde performance. A user exclaimed, "Nothing but GOOSEBUMPS," while another boldly stated that Kantara Chapter 1 will surpass records set by KGF, Bahubali, and Jawan. A fan tweeted, "Woah. 'During the reign of KADAMBAS, A LEGEND WAS BORN'. Madly waiting."

One user commented on the first-look poster of Kantara Chapter 1, describing it as absolute "MADNESS". The user wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 first look poster is a complete "MADNESS". This is called first look poster. No words. Look at this pic man. Sir @shetty_rishab." Another user wrote, "Whaatttt a Teaser Man. From Opening to Closing #KantaraChapter1 Will Rewrite Each and Every Records in KFI. All the Best Shetre."

The movie serves as a prequel to Rishab Shetty's pan-India Kannada origin film Kantara, released in 2022, which narrated the story of Panjurli Daiva, a deity protecting a village and the surrounding forest. The new teaser provides a foreboding yet mesmerizing glimpse into Rishab Shetty's world, showcasing the origins of the legend and its development. It concludes with a unique touch: seven different ragas of music representing the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.