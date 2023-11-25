Hyderabad: Actor-director Rishab Shetty is gearing up for his directorial venture, Kantara 2, which serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit film. The much-awaited update on the Kantara prequel's first look has finally been revealed after a prolonged period of anticipation by fans and audiences.

Named Kantara: Chapter 1, the first look of the prequel is scheduled to be unveiled on November 27. Hombale Films, the production banner behind the successful film Kantara, took to Instagram to share this exciting news, promising that it will offer more than just a glimpse. "Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!" their post exclaimed.

The inception of Kantara 2 began earlier this year, with Rishabh Shetty announcing the prequel during an event commemorating the hundred-day run of Kantara at the box office. Reflecting on the announcement, Shetty expressed, "What you have seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will come next year. The idea emerged during the filming of Kantara because the history of Kantara has deeper roots. Presently, our writing process is delving into these intricacies. As research is ongoing, it's too premature to disclose specific details about the film."

Set within the fictitious village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara revolves around Shetty's character, portraying a Kambala champion engaged in a confrontation with an upright Forest Range officer. In addition to Kantara 2, Hombale Films is also producing Salaar, one of the year's most anticipated movies. Helmed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead role, Salaar is all set to hit the big screens on December 22.