Hyderabad: Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragati Shetty have shown love towards children of lesser gpd. Rishabh Shetty Foundation was established to help the poor children and those in need. Rishabh Shetty's birthday celebrations were conducted recently in Bengaluru in the presence of thousands of fans. It was during that ceremony that Rishab's wife Pragati Shetty announced that this foundation had been launched. Meanwhile, photos and videos of celebrations and Rishabh's comments went viral on social media.

"Coming from a village, I did not expect that they would give me a special place in your hearts. Thanks to all of you, 'Kantara' has become a universal hit. Always wanted to thank you. It became possible today,'' Rishabh spoke emotionally while addressing the fans. Pragati Shetty, who expressed happiness over the announcement of the foundation, said that her husband has been helping government schools in the state of Karnataka for a long time and he has no intention of getting publicity for his philanthropic service.

It is known that Rishabh Shetty's starrer 'Kantara' was a huge success in all the languages it was released in. Rishabh is currently busy with the prequel of this movie. It is reported that the shooting of this movie will start on August 27. Currently, the script work was going on. Although the first part was made with a low budget, the second part will be made with a huge budget. Rishabh is taking special training in horse riding for this film. Where the story of the first part started.. the events that happened before that will be shown in 'Kantara 2'. Rishabh said in an earlier interview that there will be more scenes related to 'Panjurli' in the prequel