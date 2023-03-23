Hyderabad: The makers of Kantara took to social media to formally announce the commencement of work on its second part, which will be a prequel. Prior to this, the producers had announced that with the success of Kantara, they are planning on coming up with Kantara 2. Now that scripting has begun, fans can't wait to experience the story of the divine Daitya.

The production company Hombale Films posted 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' on social media, adding, pleased to announce that the writing for the second instalment of #Kantara has begun. Can't wait to bring you another interesting story about our relationship with nature. Keep tuned for additional information. Meanwhile, actor-director Rishab Shetty also shared the same post on his Twitter handle.

The post garnered much love and appreciation from the fans. "People !! Be ready to witness the next legacy of kannada industry setting up on fire, and sure this will be a part of Shiva character dad's part, All the best team," a social media user commented. "Next Oscar nomination loading," another one wrote. At a celebration for the film's 100th day at the box office, actor-director Rishabh Shetty revealed the idea of Kantara's prequel.

Kantara starring Rishab Shetty was one of the year's biggest breakout films in Indian cinema. From delivering a story from the heartlands of India to the love of fans from all over the world to establishing its imprint on the global stage, Kantara set new standards for success. Kantara was released on September 30 in Kannada and October 14 in Hindi. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film, while Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda produced the film.

Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G play significant parts in the film. Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows Shetty, who plays a Kambala champion and is in a fight with an upright Forest Range officer. Urvashi Rautela is also slated to appear in the sequel.

