Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty, the lead actor and director of the blockbuster movie Kantara, gave a speech on Thursday at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva. After the speech, Shetty stated that he felt privileged to represent Eco Fawn in submitting an oral statement at the UNHRC. The significance of promoting the cultural rights of forest residents and protecting forests in Kantara is explained at the international forum.

Rishab also took to his Instagram handle and shared his speech through a post. He said sustainability in the environment is urgently needed and his goal is to impact at the grassroots level. "I am here as a representative of India's Eco Fawn, which has been working from the grassroots level for more than a decade to protect the environment," he said.

The quest for environmental sustainability is spearheaded by governmental organizations and global agencies. The cinematic media serves as a mirror to such environmental awareness and is crucial in presenting the truth to the public. Rishabh said that they are pleased with the number of Indian films that have raised awareness of environmental protection through both fictional and factual situations.

Rishab's most recent film Kantara also has significant references to human life in the midst of nature, as well as to regional customs and beliefs. Kantara demonstrated the interdependence of cultural values, coexistence, and human connection to the environment. The movie explores the importance of community involvement in addressing environmental issues, the function of local government, and local environmental protection. The movie exposes reality and inspires people to face environmental challenges and solve problems.