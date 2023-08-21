RISHAB SHETTY TO TAKE KANTARA 2 ON FLOORS LATER THIS YEAR AIMING FOR 2024 RELEASE

Hyderabad: The Kannada film industry witnessed a storm with the release of Hombale Films' action thriller Kantara last year. Despite its modest budget of Rs16 crore, the film managed to rake in a staggering Rs 400 crore globally, turning both its lead star and director, Rishab Shetty, into a nationwide icon. Commemorating the film's 100-day theatrical run, the production house announced a sequel in February 2023, propelling the excitement for Kantara 2. Today, an exclusive update regarding this highly anticipated Kannada blockbuster has surfaced.

According to reports, the makers are all set to roll cameras for Kantara 2 in November 2023. The shooting schedule has been meticulously planned, with the first phase set to commence on November 1. Rishab Shetty and his team have reportedly concluded the scriptwriting phase and are currently deeply involved in pre-production activities.

While the first installment was predominantly shot in Shetty's hometown of Kandapura, Kantara 2 will predominantly be filmed in Mangalore. This location boasts the necessary natural elements such as forests, land, and water, which are integral to the storyline. The film's scope has expanded in terms of budget and cast, and the shooting will span four months on a grander scale. The makers are planning to wrap up the film by the first quarter of the subsequent year, with a theatrical release scheduled for late 2024.

Kantara 2 stands as a prequel, aiming to uncover the origin of the folklore central to the first film. This hyper-local narrative will delve deep into the backstory of the deity Panjurli Daiva. To ensure authenticity, Rishab Shetty and his team embarked on a two-month research expedition into the forests of coastal Karnataka. Their commitment to delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience is evident, promising audiences an immersive journey. An official announcement, accompanied by a poster and title, is anticipated for Kantara 2 in the near future.

