International Yoga Day 2024: Ramdev Performs Yoga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Yoga Guru Ramdev performed yoga at an event in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday. Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna also joined the Yoda Day celebrations and accompanied Ramdev in performing Yoga during the event.

Many people including children also participated at the event in Haridwar. This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society" emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony, an AYUSH Ministry release said.

Earlier, interacting with media, Ramdev said,"Yoga has been here for centuries... We became the medium to spread it... Today, Yoga has reached everyone in every household. The Prime Minister proposed it in the UN to honour the Yoga and now we are able to celebrate International Yoga Day. An awareness and respect has been generated towards Yoga. The heritage of knowledge of our ancestors has been honoured. It has benefitted the world a lot. Lifestyle diseases or chronic diseases and mental stress are being managed properly because of Yoga..."

This year's celebrations will span across the nation, with a notable event termed "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol.

ISRO among other autonomous bodies will also participate in the CYP practice on June 21. Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of Ayush, recently in a gathering highlighted the journey of IDY, emphasising its role in promoting health, social values, and a sense of community.

The 'Whole of Government' approach to IDY celebrations includes coordinated efforts across various government departments and active participation from state governments and union territories. The National Ayush Mission team is also organising events nationwide, demonstrating yoga's impact on holistic health.