Hyderabad: Hombale Films is ready to mesmerize audiences once again with their latest cinematic masterpiece, Kantara Chapter 1, following the resounding success of Kantara: A Legend last year. The makers have unveiled the highly anticipated movie's first look, promising an intense and otherworldly cinematic experience. In Kantara 2, titled Kantara Legend: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty presents a tale drenched in blood, revealing the origins of the legend.