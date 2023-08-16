Hyderabad: Shilpa Shetty Kundra has responded to online critics who trolled her for raising the Indian national flag while wearing shoes, presenting her perspective with factual information. In light of the incident, she expressed her dissatisfaction with those spreading negativity and misconceptions on a significant day.

On August 15, Shilpa Shetty Kundra participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, commemorating Independence Day by hoisting the Indian flag alongside her family at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. However, her actions drew criticism on social media due to her wearing shoes during the flag-hoisting ceremony. Shilpa later took to her social media platform to address these comments.

Sharing a video of the flag-hoisting ceremony in her front yard, Shilpa captioned the post with "वन्दे मातरम्." The video showed her, along with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, mother Sunanda, and staff, saluting the flag after its hoisting. While some fans supported her choice, one individual commented that when unfurling the national flag, it is customary to remove shoes and touch the flag rope as a sign of respect.

Shilpa Shetty responded to this criticism by sharing a screenshot of her Google search query that asked whether it's permissible to hoist the Indian flag with shoes on. The answer stated that the Flag Code of India does not prohibit hoisting the flag with shoes. Shilpa added the caption "#Facts 🇮🇳" to the screenshot.

Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty directly addressed the situation in her Instagram story and post comments. She acknowledged her awareness of the conduct rules associated with flag hoisting and emphasized her genuine respect for the country and its flag. Asserting her pride in being Indian, she clarified that her intention was to share and celebrate this emotion. She also urged the online trolls to verify their facts before spreading negativity and requested them to refrain from doing so, particularly on a day of national importance.

