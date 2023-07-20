Hyderabad: The film will be made based on his prison life. It seems that Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is going to make his debut in Bollywood. There is talk in Bollywood circles that he will be acting in a film based on his prison life. It is reported that the film will be made on the theme of the hardships Raj Kundra faced in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, and he is taking initiative in all departments from production to script. It has been decided to keep the director's details confidential till the shooting is completed.

Bollywood analysts stated that they have already approached leading OTT platforms regarding the release of the film and Raj Kundra is reportedly trying to turn the film into a platform to get out of controversies by showing past developments from his perspective. It may be recalled that Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 under various Sections for making obscene films and releasing them through various apps. He was in Arthur Road Jail for two months. Later, he came out on bail.

Later, Raj Kundra was embroiled in another controversy as Mumbai-based businessman Nitin approached the police saying that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra had cheated him. He complained to the Bandra police that they were threatening him when he asked them to return the money he had given for business purposes. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is making her presence felt from time to time as a judge for many television shows. She is also acting in KD-The Devil, a Kannada film, and the web series 'Indian Police Force'.