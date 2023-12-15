'If I want to drink...': Sunny Deol breaks silence on viral drunk video
Mumbai: Earlier this month, Sunny Deol made headlines when a video surfaced of him walking the streets of Mumbai appearing in inebriation state, which quickly went viral. However, the actor clarified that the video was part of the shooting for his upcoming film, Safar, during an interview where he addressed the incident.
Addressing the incident, Sunny Deol humorously dismissed it as a non-issue. He explained to a publication, "It is a video recording of a shoot, not an authentic video, so everyone should just relax. If I wanted to drink, would I do it on the road and in an auto rickshaw? The truth is, I don’t drink. And that’s not a real video but a film shoot," shared Sunny Deol in an interview with a digital platform.
Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak 🙏🙏#Shooting #BTS pic.twitter.com/MS6kSUAKzL— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 6, 2023
Sunny had previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from the location, showing himself surrounded by crew members, captioned, "Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak." The original video depicted the star wandering alone at night, displaying an unsteady gait. As he crossed a bustling street, an auto rickshaw pulled up beside him. The driver assisted him by guiding him to take a seat in the rickshaw.
Sunny Deol has always identified himself as a teetotaler. In a recent interview with Mashable India, he stated, “It’s not that I didn’t try. When I went to England, I tried to be a part of society, but I never understood it. It’s so bitter, has such a bad smell, and gives you a headache, so why drink it?”
Sunny Deol shooting for his upcoming movie #SAFAR movie on roads of Mumbai. #SunnyDeol #Safar pic.twitter.com/6FEUBSji09— Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) December 6, 2023
The actor's recent release, Gadar 2, stormed the box office this year, amassing a staggering Rs 515.03 crore in about a month. He is lined up with numerous upcoming projects. Sunny's next appearances include Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, produced by actor Aamir Khan. Additionally, he's involved in projects such as Vivek Chauhan's Baap, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Joseph, Shootout at Byculla, Janmabhoomi, Apne 2, and an untitled film with Abbas-Mustan, all at various stages of production.