Mumbai: Earlier this month, Sunny Deol made headlines when a video surfaced of him walking the streets of Mumbai appearing in inebriation state, which quickly went viral. However, the actor clarified that the video was part of the shooting for his upcoming film, Safar, during an interview where he addressed the incident.

Addressing the incident, Sunny Deol humorously dismissed it as a non-issue. He explained to a publication, "It is a video recording of a shoot, not an authentic video, so everyone should just relax. If I wanted to drink, would I do it on the road and in an auto rickshaw? The truth is, I don’t drink. And that’s not a real video but a film shoot," shared Sunny Deol in an interview with a digital platform.

Sunny had previously shared a behind-the-scenes video from the location, showing himself surrounded by crew members, captioned, "Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak." The original video depicted the star wandering alone at night, displaying an unsteady gait. As he crossed a bustling street, an auto rickshaw pulled up beside him. The driver assisted him by guiding him to take a seat in the rickshaw.

Sunny Deol has always identified himself as a teetotaler. In a recent interview with Mashable India, he stated, “It’s not that I didn’t try. When I went to England, I tried to be a part of society, but I never understood it. It’s so bitter, has such a bad smell, and gives you a headache, so why drink it?”