SUNNY DEOL TAPPED FOR PAN INDIA FILM BY PUSHPA MAKERS

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol has given his nod for a film that will be bankrolled by Pushpa makers, reports suggest. After the success of Gadar 2, Deol is signed on for another patriotic project, and the interesting part is that the upcoming film will be a pan-India project.

After the remarkable success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol was offered numerous projects, with producers recognising his box office appeal. However, he didn't rush into his next project. The actor seemingly took his time to carefully consider his next move and has finally made his choice.

According to reports, Sunny's new project is set to be a pan-India venture, as the actor aims to broaden his audience base. He's collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, the team behind Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa series. They are currently in discussions with director Kabir Khan, who has shown interest in the project but is not officially onboard to helm the Sunny Deol starrer pan-India film.

As for the storyline, the film will revolve around patriotic themes, capitalising on the success of Gadar 2. The goal is to create a patriotic pan-India film that resonates with audiences nationwide.

In addition to this, Sunny Deol has also signed up for Lahore 1947, with actor Aamir Khan as the producer. Raj Kumar Santoshi will direct this film, and there's speculation about Aamir Khan making a special appearance in it.