Hyderabad: Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Dono. Unlike his brother Karan Deol, who had a launch with his father's support in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, Rajveer chose a different route by auditioning for his role in Dono, wanting to forge his own path in the film industry.

During a promotional interview for his debut film, Rajveer was asked about how he shared his decision to pursue acting as a career with his family and whether he received any cautionary advice similar to what his brother Karan received. Rajveer explained that his father, Sunny Deol, had noticed his interest in theater during his school days, so there was already an understanding within the family about his passion for acting.

"He (Sunny Deol) always kept a distance from me and never clouded my judgment, but I always knew the harsh realities of this industry. I saw my dad struggle for twenty-two years, and I saw my brother not do so well, so you didn’t really have to talk about it, I saw it with my own eyes and experienced it. So that made me more focused on prepping." - Rajveer Deol

Rajveer also drew inspiration from his father's two-decade-long struggle in the industry. He had witnessed his father's journey filled with challenges and seen his brother Karan's ups and downs in his career. These experiences served as valuable lessons for Rajveer before he made up his mind to enter filmdom.

When asked about his fears concerning the unpredictable nature of the film industry, Rajveer admitted that he had his apprehensions. However, the budding actor emphasized that he had once received a piece of advice that reminded him that success in the film industry should not be a life-or-death matter. If one genuinely enjoys acting and finds liberation in the craft, then pursuing it is worthwhile, irrespective of whether they achieve stardom or not.

"It does scare you, but I remember someone told me that this is not life or death, end of today. You know, success is not on if you become a star or not. If you truly enjoy acting, if you truly enjoy the craft, and truly feel like, it liberates you in a part of a way, then go ahead." - Rajveer Deol