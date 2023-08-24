Hyderabad: Renowned director SS Rajamouli, who became a force to reckon with by delivering back-to-back hits in Tollywood, will direct a film starring Mahesh Babu as the hero. Ever since the official announcement of this film was made, updates related to the film have been buzzing on social media. Apart from that, Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad has been revealing interesting aspects related to the film in every interview. Recently, he shared some interesting facts that created enthusiasm among Mahesh Babu's fans.

The news that Hollywood actors will star in the SSMB29 movie has gone viral on social media in the last few days. When Vijayendra Prasad was questioned on the same, he said Mahesh-Rajamouli's film is likely to feature Hollywood actors. However, they have not been contacted yet. This is an adventure movie set in Africa. More updates about this movie should not be revealed right now,” he said.

Fans already have huge expectations about this movie. Now with the update, enthusiasm doubled. The film is likely to go on floors by the end of 2023. It will be shot with a huge budget. Rajamouli said that the film will be made as a global adventure movie and revealed that he is currently working on writing the story. It is reported that Mahesh Babu's character in the movie was inspired by Lord Hanuman. Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the movie 'Guntur Karam' directed by Trivikram Srinivas. There are chances of starting Rajamouli's film after the shooting of 'Gutur Karam' was wrapped up.