Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu have joined forces for an eagerly anticipated pan-world project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Excitement is reaching new heights as screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad recently shared a fascinating detail about the film. In an interview with news channel, KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that SSMB29 will surpass the grandeur of RRR, stating that it will be a colossal adventure movie.

With SSMB29 being Rajamouli's next project following RRR, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting its release. Talking about the upcoming film, Vijayendra Prasad in a recent interview revealed what lies in store for the audience. When asked if audience can expect SSMB29 to be at par with RRR in terms of story and scale, the veteran screenwriter said it will be bigger than that. He added, "SSMB29 is an adventure movie and it will be much bigger than RRR."

The latest reports reveal that Mahesh Babu will undergo an extensive three-month workshop to prepare for his role. Rajamouli is known for conducting workshops to instill confidence in his actors before filming begins and seemingly he will be following the same with SSMB29 cast.

Rajamouli's affinity for incorporating elements from Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata is well-known and SSMB29 will be no different as Mahesh Babu's character in the film is said to be drawing inspiration from Lord Hanuman. While the film is set in an African jungle, the trajectory of Mahesh Babu's character is said to be following the essence of Ramayan but with Rajamouli's unique twist.

Earlier, the director himself stated that SSMB29 will take audiences on a globetrotting adventure. The highly anticipated film's script is penned by Rajamouli's father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. In an interview with a webloid, Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he was exploring the idea of an African Jungle Adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, packed with action, thrills, and drama.

As the anticipation builds for SSMB29, fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this larger-than-life collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, promising a captivating cinematic experience unlike any other.

