HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS RANDEEP HOODA WISHES WIFE LIN LAISHRAM IN THE MOST HILARIOUS WAY

Hyderabad: Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday dedicated a sweet and funny birthday wish for his wife and actor Lin Laishram. The actor took to social media to share a throwback picture with a humourous caption to wish Lin on the special occasion. This is Lin's first birthday post-marriage.

In the picture, the couple could be seen on a bike. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा 😜From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. 🥰🥰❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram 🤗🥰#HappyBirthdayLin #Love"

Randeep and Lin are the latest couple to tie the knot. The couple married following Meitei traditions on November 29 in Lin's hometown Imphal, Manipur. The two also organised a grand reception in Mumbai later for their Industry friends.

The two shared dreamy pictures of their wedding on social media with the caption: "From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried." Another caption read, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji)." Before his wedding with Lin, Randeep has been tight-lipped about his relationship with the actor.

Though the two posted about each other on social media, they never confirmed or denied dating rumours. Talking about her career, Lin debuted in Bollywood with the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om, where she played a friend of Om Kapoor in a brief cameo. Her other Bollywood roles include those of Bem in Mary Kom (2014), Udai's wife in Umrika (2015), Mema in Rangoon (2017), Qaidi Band (2017), and Chanbi in Axone (2019).

On the other hand, Randeep made his feature film debut in Monsoon Wedding and went on to become very popular in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2, and many more.