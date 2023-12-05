Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who tied the knot with his girlfriend Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei wedding in Imphal, shared a new video from his big day on Tuesday, showcasing the most exquisite moments steeped in tradition. The couple got married on November 29 and the ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

The video, shared on Instagram, starts with the couple visiting a temple before their marriage. In one shot, Lin is seen weaving a garland, and in another, she can be seen showering flowers upon her groom, Randeep Hooda. The video also captures moments of their garland exchange and other rituals. At the end of the video, Randeep Hooda is seen feeding Lin a slice of cake. Randeep Hooda expressed his gratitude in the caption, stating, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings."

A few days ago, the couple also shared wedding pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Randeep Hooda looked resplendent in a Pheijom, paired with a turban (Kokyet). On the other hand, Lin radiated elegance in a traditional Potloi. The wedding ceremony was performed following Meitei rituals. Alongside the pictures, Randeep and Lin captioned, "From today, we are One."

Randeep Hooda is renowned for his roles in movies such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, and Radhe. In the upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will portray the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar while also working as the film's director. Lin, on the other hand, has appeared in cameos in movies such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, and Jaane Jaan, to name a few.