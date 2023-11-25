Hyderabad: Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced their upcoming marriage set to take place on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. They shared this delightful news on Instagram, expressing their happiness to be tying the knot in Lin's hometown, followed by a reception in Mumbai for their colleagues in the film industry.

Drawing inspiration from the epic Mahabharata, specifically the story of Arjuna marrying Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, the couple expressed gratitude for the blessings from their families and friends. In a joint statement, they warmly invited everyone to celebrate their union of cultures, seeking love and support as they embark on this journey together.

"Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful," the couple said in a joint statement.

Lin, a 37-year-old multi-talented personality involved in modeling, acting, and business, has been in a relationship with Randeep, aged 47, for some time. Her notable appearances include films like Mary Kom, Rangoon, and Jaane Jaan. Lin made her foray into Bollywood in 2007 through a cameo in 'Om Shanti Om,' followed by roles in movies like Mary Kom, Umrika, Rangoon, Qaidi Band, and Axone.

Lin and Randeep's relationship became a talking point when Lin shared a charming birthday message for Hooda on Instagram in August 2023, referring to him as "my hot fudge."

While preparing for their nuptials, Randeep is focusing on his upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, a biopic centered around the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda alongside Utkarsh Naithani, the movie stars Ankita Lokhande opposite Randeep and is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Randeep Hooda Films, Legend Studios, and Avak Films.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik, Maharashtra, was a prominent freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer, credited with coining the term 'Hindutva.'