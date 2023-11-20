Hyderabad: Amidst swirling wedding speculations, Randeep Hooda was seen in Mumbai on Monday with his girlfriend, Lin Laishram. The couple enjoyed a lunch date, caught by paparazzi outside a chic restaurant, radiating together in style. Reports suggest Randeep and Lin are gearing up for an intimate wedding later this month.

Randeep and Lin have shared a committed relationship for quite some time. It's been reported that the couple is set to tie the knot by the end of November, planning for an intimate ceremony attended solely by close friends and family.

On November 20, Randeep Hooda and his soon-to-be wife, Lin Laishram, were papped during a lunch outing at Wakai in Mumbai. The actor sported a beige shirt paired with light olive green pants and stylish sunglasses, while Lin appeared in a green printed co-ord set complemented by chic shades for their lunch date.

Although Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have never officially commented on their relationship, they have subtly hinted at it by sharing various pictures and videos on social media. According to sources, Randeep and Lin's marriage won't take place in Mumbai. Earlier, a webloid report quoted a source close to the couple saying, "Randeep Hooda values his privacy and prefers minimal media attention for the wedding. The plan is to make the announcement after the ceremony."

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is gearing up for his upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, centered around Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Additionally, he has Unfair and Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Laal Rang 2 coming up next. Meanwhile, Lin's recent appearance was in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film Jaane Jaan.