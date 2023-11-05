RANDEEP HOODA TO TIE THE KNOT WITH LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND LIN LAISHRAM

Hyderabad: B-town is abuzz with the news of an upcoming intimate wedding. According to reports, it has been revealed that actor Randeep Hooda and his longtime actor-girlfriend, Lin Laishram, who was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, are all set to tie the knot.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are reportedly planning to exchange their vows in a private ceremony this month, specifically towards the close of November. A source, while not disclosing the exact date, has confirmed to a webloid that it will be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance.

Interestingly, the wedding will not be taking place in Mumbai, adding an element of secrecy to the occasion. Those close to the couple are aware of the impending wedding but have been maintaining a tight-lipped stance. It appears that Randeep Hooda, known for his preference for privacy, wanted to avoid media attention surrounding the event. The intention is to announce the wedding only after it has taken place, as per the source.

Randeep Hooda, 47, and Lin Laishram, 37, have always safeguarded their relationship from media scrutiny. However, their Instagram posts over time have provided subtle hints about their connection. The first indication of their relationship surfaced on Lin's birthday in 2021 when Randeep posted a heartfelt message, saying, "Keep smiling in the sun... always. Happy Birthday @linlaishram (sic)." In 2022, they shared a picture of themselves dressed in traditional outfits during Diwali, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Since then, both of them have frequently featured on each other's social media profiles.

On Randeep's birthday earlier this year, Lin shared some pictures with him and affectionately referred to him as "my hot fudge (sic)."

Who is Randeep Hooda's girlfriend Lin Laishram?

Randeep Hooda's rumored ladylove Lin Laishram is a renowned international model and actor with roots in Manipur. She made history as the first Manipuri model to appear on national television in a swimsuit, sparking numerous controversies in her hometown. Lin later ventured to New York, where she spent several years working as a successful print and fashion model before eventually returning to India.

Lin Laishram is a multi-hyphenate who is a skilled archer, having received training at the prestigious Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur. Her talent in archery was evident when she achieved the title of Junior National Champion during the 1998 Nationals held in Chandigarh. This multifaceted personality is not limited to the world of fashion and sports; she is also the creative mind behind the jewelry brand Shamoo Sana, which she founded.

Randeep Hooda work front:

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda's upcoming project is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, in which he portrays the titular freedom fighter. Remarkably, Randeep is also taking on the role of director for this film. Randeep Hooda, who has been a heartthrob for many over the years, is undoubtedly going to leave his female fans and admirers heartbroken with this forthcoming marriage.