Hyderabad: Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram officially became husband and wife in a traditional ceremony held in Imphal, with their loved ones embracing the warmth of the occasion. On Monday, the couple continued their celebration by hosting a magnificent wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by their industry colleagues and close friends. Randeep and Lin made a grand entry, showcasing their impeccable taste in ethnic attire.

On December 11, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram gracefully organized a luxurious wedding reception in Mumbai. They looked regal in their exquisite traditional outfits, capturing the enchantment of a fairy-tale celebration. Randeep was dressed in a black velvet Indo-Western suit, which he paired with sleek black pants and a pair of patent black shoes. His hair was elegantly styled, pushed back to further enhance his appearance.

Lin, on the other hand, looked stunning in a vibrant red saree, accessorized with a collection of exquisite jewelry, including a gorgeous neckpiece, earrings, thick bangles, and a classy ring. Her makeup was flawlessly done, accentuating her features with finesse, and she opted for a bun hairstyle adorned with a dupatta styled as a veil.

In a video capturing their arrival, the couple greeted the paparazzi with radiant smiles, striking poses against a beautifully adorned backdrop. Randeep graciously accepted congratulations from the enthusiastic shutterbugs, responding with a cheerful "You too!" accompanied by a friendly thumbs-up. Lin expressed gratitude with folded hands, acknowledging the well-wishes from the onlooking people.