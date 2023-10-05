Mumbai: Indian singer Arijit Singh was recently spotted at the premises of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. In a video shared by a fan of Salman on Twitter, now known as X, the singer could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). Arijit was seen sporting a beige coloured T-shirt.

The singer and the actor got into a tiff almost a decade ago at an award function that Salman was hosting. Arijit bagged the award for Best Playback Singer for his stellar work in the Aashiqui 2 album. However, the announcement for the Best Singer happened during the wee hours as usually happens in Bollywood award ceremonies.

The singer, who had dozed off by then, arrived late on stage only to be mocked by Salman to which Arijit casually replied, "Sir aap log itna late kar dete hain." This did not go down well with the Tiger actor and that's when the relationship between the two went wrong. Following this, Arijit apologized to Salman by text many times as he lost two films. He was denied a chance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Worst of all, his version of Jag Ghoomeya in Sultan was replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Arijit later took to Facebook in 2016 to issue a public apology to Salman to mend the relationship but soon took it down, and has since then kept silent. Arijit is perhaps the only artiste in the Bollywood film industry whose career did not take a hit despite being on not-so-good terms with Salman.