Hyderbad: India celebrates National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31 every year as this day holds a special significance in the hearts of the Indian people as it marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often referred to as the 'Iron Man of India.' Sardar Patel's remarkable contributions in the process of unifying more than 550 princely states into a single, united India are celebrated and remembered on this occasion.

History of National Unity Day- The Indian government, led by PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the day in 2014 to remember the contributions of Patel, a staunch advocate of a united and strong India. Patel's vision and dedication to a unified nation served as the catalyst for this national celebration.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India'

Significance of National Unity Day- The observance of the day extends beyond paying homage to Sardar Patel. It serves as a reminder of the immense struggles and sacrifices made by Patel and countless other freedom fighters to bring the country together. The day underscores the idea of 'unity in diversity' and emphasises the importance of maintaining national integrity in a nation as culturally diverse as India.

The Grand Statue of Unity- One of the most remarkable tributes to Sardar Patel is the Statue of Unity, a colossal 182-meter-high statue of the leader installed in Gujarat. This iconic statue, situated on the banks of the Narmada River, was inaugurated by PM Modi on the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel in 2018. The Statue of Unity holds the distinction of being the world's tallest statue and has become a prominent tourist destination in India, drawing millions of visitors annually.

Remembering Patel- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's historical contributions to India go beyond his role in the freedom struggle. He played a pivotal role in the unification of the princely states and was instrumental in India's victory during the India-Pakistan War of 1947, which had a significant role in shaping the borders of the two nations.

“No distinctions of caste and creed should hamper us. All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help.” – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Patel's extraordinary feat of persuading nearly all of the 565 self-governing princely states, which had gained independence from British rule, to join the Union of India, earned him the well-deserved title of the "Iron Man of India." His unwavering commitment to national unity and his exceptional leadership qualities solidified his place in Indian history.

10 Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's nickname, the "Iron Man of India," is a testament to his strong leadership and determination. Before joining the Indian independence movement, he was a renowned lawyer. Patel played a crucial role in the Bardoli Satyagraha, a peaceful movement against oppressive taxes imposed by the British Raj. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly and contributed to drafting the Indian Constitution. Posthumously, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 1991. Sardar Patel is remembered for organizing relief efforts during the devastating 1927 floods in Gujarat. His simple lifestyle was exemplified when he sold his wife's jewelry to fund the Congress party. He was a strong advocate for women's rights. Patel served as the president of the Indian National Congress during its 1931 session in Karachi after the signing of the Gandhi-Irwin Pact. He was committed to improving agricultural practices and the irrigation system in India, demonstrating his dedication to the welfare of farmers.