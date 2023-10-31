Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat to mark the celebration of the National Unity Day. The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel on the latter's birth anniversary and recalled how the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister served the nation in different capacities.

PM Modi said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was known for his visionary statesmanship, steadfast commitment and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the "destiny of our nation". In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation."

Prime Minister Modi asserted that Sardar Patel's commitment to national integration continues to guide the Indian nation even now and country is forever indebted to his service. The Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue located at Kevadia in Gujarat and it depicts Indian freedom fighter and first Deputy PM Sardar Patel.