YUVA: Skater Kantisree, Who Bagged 91 Medals, a Beacon of Inspiration for Many

Hyderabad: In the bustling city of Hyderabad, a young girl has captured the hearts of many with her exceptional talent in roller skating. At first glance, roller skating might seem like a complicated sport, but for Kantisree, it has become second nature. With the unwavering encouragement of her parents, Kantisree has been excelling in this challenging sport, starting her training at the tender age of five

Kantisree’s journey into roller skating was inspired by her elder sister, Khyatishree, a champion skater herself (ETV Bharat)

Now, at the age of sixteen, Kantisree has an impressive collection of 91 medals, earned through hard work and determination at state, national and international levels. But, her talent is not confined to the skating. Kantisree is also an outstanding student, pursuing her dream of becoming an advocate while balancing her rigorous training schedule

Kantisree’s journey into roller skating was inspired by her elder sister, Khyatishree, a champion skater herself. Watching her sister’s success ignited a passion in Kantisree, who began training at four years. Despite facing an early setback with an injury that forced her to take a year-long break, Kantisree’s determination never wavered. She returned to the rink with even more resolve and her dedication has paid off.

Anupoju Sridhar and Chandi Prasanna, Kantisree’s parents, have been pillars of support for their daughters. They have debunked the myth that excelling in sports detracts from academic success. Instead, they have nurtured both passions, enabling Kantisree to flourish in her studies and her sport. Their belief in her potential and their unwavering support have been instrumental in her success

Since joining Yama Skating Academy at West Maredpally in Secunderabad at the age of five, Kantisree has been training diligently. Her daily four-hour practice sessions at the Gymkhana Grounds since 2017 have honed her skills to perfection. This dedication has resulted in an impressive haul of 50 gold, 30 silver and 11 bronze medals, and she has been crowned national champion nine times

Despite financial challenges, Kantisree remains undeterred. Competing in tournaments comes with significant expenses, but her spirit remains unbroken. Her ambition extends beyond personal glory, she aims to inspire and train future athletes, fostering a new generation of champions

Kantisree’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work and the importance of support from loved ones. She continues to shine in every category of artistic roller skating, from solo dance to couple dance, all while managing her studies with aplomb. Her ultimate goal is to become an international champion, following in her sister’s footsteps who won a medal in the Asian Championship in 2018

Kantisree’s story is not just about winning medals; it’s about breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes. Her parents proudly assert that with the right encouragement, children can excel in any field they choose. As Kantisree skates toward her dreams, she sets a powerful example for aspiring athletes everywhere

In the future, Kantisree aims to not only become a world champion, but also to nurture and produce athletes like herself. Her journey, marked by determination and resilience, serves as a beacon of inspiration for many, proving that with dedication and support, the sky's the limit.

