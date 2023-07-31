New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday observed that crimes against women are taking place across the country and that is part of the social reality, however, one cannot excuse what is happening in Manipur, while a counsel cited incidents of violence against women in West Bengal.

Advocate Bansuri Swaraj submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that incidents of violence against women which emerged in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh were similar to Manipur.

The Chief Justice said, “We are dealing with Manipur right, we will hear you later…” Swaraj pressed that whatever mechanism the Supreme Court develops, the daughters of pan India should be protected and added, “grateful to lords for taking cognizance of what happened in Manipur”. The Chief Justice said, “Ms Swaraj the only distinction is this, undoubtedly there are crimes against women taking place all over the country and that is part of our social reality.”

"We are dealing with something of unprecedented magnitude, namely perpetration of violence against women in a situation of communal or sectarian strife of the nature which taken place in Manipur...There is no gain in saying the fact that crimes against women are taking place in all parts. The only answer is this. You cannot excuse what is taking place in one part of the country like Manipur on the ground that similar crimes are happening in other parts too. Questions is how do we deal with Manipur. Mention that...Are you saying protect all daughters of India or don't protect anyone?" the CJI asked.

Swaraj said in July, a mob of 40-50 men disrobed a panchayat poll candidate and molested her and also paraded her nude in a village in West Bengal and mentioned another incident identical to Manipur and pressed that no FIR has been registered. Swaraj said in the case of West Bengal it is equally grave as violence against women is being used to punish the electorate.

The Advocate pressed that whatever mechanism this court is following in Manipur, let that exercise be also followed in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Kerala where similar incidents have happened. The hearing in the matter is in progress.

