New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday will hear the Centre's request to transfer the case of two women being paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur to a different state. The apex court will also take up a fresh plea by women victims, who were seen in the video. The identities of the victims have been concealed and the contents of the application is yet to be made public.

It is learnt that the plea has listed the Manipur government and the Centre as its respondents. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will take up the women’s plea.

Last week, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the case of a deplorable video from Manipur, which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob, will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and stressed that its approach is “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women.”

Also read- MHA refers Manipur video case to CBI, seeks trial outside state

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had told the Attorney General and Solicitor General that the court was “deeply disturbed” by a video showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the violence-hit Manipur. The Chief Justice gave the Centre and Manipur government an ultimatum to either bring the perpetrators to book or else the judiciary will take action.

The Manipur government has arrested 7 accused in the case and they are in police custody.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, secretary Ministry of Home Affairs in affidavit filed in the apex court, said, “The approach of the Central Government is of zero tolerance towards any crimes against women” and cited it as one of the reasons why it (with consent from the state government) has taken a decision to entrust the investigation to an independent investigating agency i.e. CBI.

Also read- Plea on Manipur violence: SC asks petitioner to mention it before CJI

The affidavit said the Centre also believes that not only the investigation should be completed at the earliest but the trial should also be conducted in a time bound manner which must take place outside the State of Manipur.