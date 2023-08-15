New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded confident that he will return to the Red Fort next year for the customary Independence Day address and that he will address the nation from the ramparts listing out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.

"The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," PM Modi said in his 77th Independence Day speech speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," PM Modi said. This in his of last Independence Day addresses before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 10th consecutive one since 2014.

The country will go to the general elections in April-May next year.

Modi recalled how he had made a promise to the nation to usher in change in 2014 and thanked the people for reposing their trust in him. He took a veiled dig at the Opposition while referring to the trust as his government successfully defended a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition INDIA bloc and defeated the same in the Lok Sabha last week.

"You reposed your trust in me. I tried to fulfill the trust you reposed in me. The promises I made earned me confidence over the past five years. I had promised you to change through reform, perform and transform. I have worked hard for the nation and I have worked with pride," the PM said.

