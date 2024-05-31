Eighty Feared Dead Due to Extreme Heatwave in Bihar

Patna: In an alarming situation, eighty people are feared dead while 300 others have been taken ill due to the prevailing extreme heatwave in Bihar. Authorities have so far confirmed the death of only 27 people.

A spokesperson for the State Disaster Management Department said that there had been “reports of eight people dying due to suspected heatwave in Arwal, Buxar, Rohtas and Begusarai districts. The cause of death could not be ascertained immediately as most of the bereaved family members refused to get the post-mortem done. At present, we cannot comment on this. Some post-mortem reports are awaited.''

Sources said that three deaths have been reported from Bihar capital Patna. On Friday morning, two unidentified persons died due to heatwave at Nadoul railway station of Patna Gaya railway section as per sources. Both the railway passengers had come to board the train. Meanwhile, an agriculture coordinator Dukhharan Prasad died due to extreme heatwave in PMCH Patna during treatment. On Thursday, 10 polling personnel were admitted to the hospital after their health deteriorated due to heatwave in Masaurhi.

Most Deaths in Aurangabad: Sources said that Aurangabad district of the state is the worst affected where at least 19 people have died due to the scorching heat. However, authorities have officially confirmed the death of 12 persons only. On Friday, a laborer died of extreme heatwave in Madanpur police station area, Rajesh Kumar, Madanpur Police Station Incharge said. He said the body has been sent for postmortem. The family members of some of the deceased refused to get the postmortem done as per an official. On Thursday, the maximum temperature of Aurangabad reached 48.2 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has taken a toll in other districts of the state. Sources said that nine people have died due to the extreme heatwave in Ara, eight in Rohtas, eight in Jehanabad, six in Kaimur, three in Gaya, six in Nalanda, three deaths each in Buxar and Chapra, two deaths each in Sheikhpura and Munger, two in Begusarai, as many in West Champaran and one death each in Gopalganj, Jamui, Lakhisarai and East Champaran.

300 Taken Ill: Officials said that around 300 people have been taken ill due to the extreme heatwave including 200 in Aurangbad alone. Medical Officer of Sadar Hospital Abhishek Kumar said that about 200 patients were admitted to the hospital on Thursday all of whome were treated by the doctors.

Met Predicts Relief: The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be some relief from the heatwave as there is a possibility of light to moderate thunder and lightning, strong wind with rain in parts of Patna, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai and Khagaria districts today.