New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country will stand with the people of Manipur which is suffering from ethnic-violence since May this year. India is with the people of Manipur, PM Modi said.

He also spoke of the cycle of violence, incidents of atrocities against women in Manipur and assured that the country will stand with the people of state.

"Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace. Centre and State government are making all efforts to solve the issue. We will continue to do so."

PM Modi, in his customary address from the ramparts of the iconic monument Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, recalled the contribution of freedom fighters who made sacrifices. "I pay homage to all those who contributed for independence of county, made sacrifices."