77th Independence Day | Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi
Updated: 15 minutes ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
77th Independence Day | Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi
Updated: 15 minutes ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.
Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here, and his last before 2024 Parliamentary Elections.
"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
- 7.43 am
PM Modi speaks of cycle of violence, incidents of atrocities against women in Manipur. He says India is with people of state. Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace; Centre, state government making all efforts for solution, will continue to do so, he adds.
- 7.31 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. 1,800 invitees from various walks of life. His cabinet colleagues and special invitees including diplomats from various countries were present during the event.
- 7.27 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of hounour before he unfurls the national flag. He accepted the guard of honour comprising tri-services and Delhi Police.
- 7.23 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, along with chiefs of Tri-Services receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. He proceeds to unfurl the national flag.
- 7.17 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, wait to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. After a brief reception by Delhi Police, PM Modi proceeds to inspect the guard of honour.
- 7 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Rajghat. The PM paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhiji at his memorial here in Rajghat. He will now proceed to the Red Fort and will inspect the guard of honour before he presents his address to the nation. His 10th consecutive one and his last ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- 6.47 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day.
Loading...