New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the situation in Manipur, which had witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern State to build on the peace restored there.

This is the third time PM Modi is referring to the ethnic-strife in the northeast State where more 150 persons were killed and several others were injured in the conflict that broke out between the majority Meiteis of the valley and the Kukis of the hills on May 3.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has sponsored a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha to force him to speak in the Parliament on the Manipur issue, during the just concluded Monsoon Session.

The motion, though used as means to force a debate in the Lower House involving a reply from the Prime Minister, was defeated by the ruling party. Modi replied to the debate in Parliament before the motion was put to vote last week.

On Tuesday, Modi was addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He said the entire nation is with Manipur. The Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," the PM said.

It was almost his opening remarks of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," PM Modi said.