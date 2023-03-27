New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament got adjourned within moments of commencing business on Monday amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. While the Lok Sabha has been called off for the day, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet again at 2 pm.

The Congress MPs came to the Parliament in 'black' in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Earlier in the day, leaders of like-minded Opposition parties held a meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office to chalk out their strategy in the Parliament on Monday.

This was followed by a Congress Legislative Party meeting in which former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also participated. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top Cabinet ministers ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress MPs wear 'black' in protest

The Parliament entered into its third week of logjam as the Opposition tried to attack the ruling government over the Adani issue ever since the Hindenburg report on the global agglomerate became public. The BJP MPs on the other hand cornered former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi against his 'democracy in danger' speech in London.

The erstwhile Wayanad MP was even called a traitor like Mir Zafar by the saffron brigade who accused him of discussing the country's internal issues at a global forum. The ruling BJP has asked for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments which the Congress firmly denied.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP for 'traitor, Mir Jafar' comments on Rahul

In a major blow to the opposition party, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified on Friday, a day after he was held guilty by a Surat court in the 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case. Rahul has stood firm saying that he will not back down from his 'tapasya' (spiritual path) come what may. Speaking about BJP's demand for apology he said that his name is not Savarkar and hence he won't apologise.

Also read: I'm not Savarkar to apologise. I'm Gandhi: Rahul