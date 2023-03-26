Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP on Rahul's disqualification

New Delhi: Strongly objecting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at the ruling BJP at the Centre, asking why there were no cases against the saffron party leaders for calling her brother 'Mir Jafar and a traitor'. Priyanka's statement came at Congress day-long satyagraha at Raj Ghat in Delhi in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament after his conviction in the Modi surname thief remarks case.

Priyanka also used a Ramayana analogy to slam the BJP for accusing the Gandhis of being 'pariwarvaad' (dynasts). Speaking at a public protest at Rajghat Priyanka said that Lord Ram went to exile in order to fulfill the promises given to his father. Referring to the Mahabharat, she said that the Pandavas also went into exile to keep the words given to their brothers. "Can they be accused of being dynasts," she asked.

Continuing with her attack she said whether the Gandhi family should be ashamed because they had fought for the country. She stressed that her family has nurtured the democracy of India by paying with their blood.

Priyanka Gandhi also accused the ruling BJP of insulting her family. She mentioned that her father (Rajiv Gandhi) was insulted in the Parliament, her brother (Rahul Gandhi) has been given names like Meer Jafar. The BJP ministers keep insulting her mother (Sonia Gandhi) in Parliament.

Priyanka also claimed that one of the BJP Chief Ministers claimed that Rahul Gandhi does not even know who his father is. However, no action has been taken against these people, she alleged.

The top leaders of the principal opposition party is protesting at Delhi's Raj Ghat on Sunday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament on Friday. This was after Rahul Gandhi was held guilty by a Surat court for a speech he had given way back in 2019, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, at Karnataka's Kolar. Mr Gandhi, in a political satire, had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring to him as a 'thief'.

The BJP has always accused the Congress of being 'dynasts' and has been taking on the Gandhis heavily for being in charge of the Congress, the main opposition party in India. After the Congress Presidential elections, they even charged Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge of being remote-controlled by the Gandhis.