New Delhi: The Congress is slated to hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. This is the second consecutive day the grand old party is holding a protest after Sunday's protest at Raj Ghat.

Opposition parties are slated to meet Congress chief Malikarjun Kharge's office at 10 am on Monday following which all Congress MPs will be gathering at the party's office in the Parliament at 10:30 am. They have planned to wear black to the Lok Sabha on Monday in protest of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

On Sunday, senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khursheed, Pramod Tiwari, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary participated in the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Raj Ghat. Congress workers also resorted to protests across the Country in almost all of the States.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily against the BJP for its double standards. She reminded the BJP of parliamentarians abusing her late father Rajiv Gandhi, calling his brother Rahul Gandhi 'Mir Jafar' and attacking her mother Sonia Gandhi. She charged that no one has been disqualified for making such derogatory statements.

Priyanka used a Ramayana analogy to remind the BJP that it would be wrong to call the Gandhis pariwarvaad (dynasts) when their family has sacrificed so much for the sake of the country. "Can Lord Ram be called pariwarvaadi for going to exile following his father's direction," she wondered.

Kharge said that while the BJP is criticizing Rahul Gandhi for attacking the OBC community, fugitives Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi do not belong to the OBC but they ran away with people's money. "Why are you pained if these fugitives are criticised," he questioned.

A Surat court on Thursday held Rahul Gandhi as guilty in a criminal defamation case. The court has also sentenced him to two years imprisonment. Following this, the Wayanad MP got disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday. Rahul Gandhi was charged for a speech he made in 2019 at Karnataka's Kolar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. In the speech, Rahul drew a parallel between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.