LAST SESSION OF 17TH LOK SABHA CENTRE READY TO TALK ON ALL ISSUES ASKS OPPOSITION FOR A POSITIVE DISCUSSION

New Delhi: The government on Saturday appealed to all parties to come forward for a positive and constructive discussion in the House, which is the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha. "In the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the government and our party want a positive and constructive discussion on all issues. We also want to tell the House the works and achievements of the Modi government during the last five years," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after an all-party meeting that took place in Delhi on Saturday.

Normally all-party meeting takes place a day before the Parliament session starts. But, the government preponed the all-party meeting one day in advance following the fact that the result of five Assembly elections will be out on Sunday. "From December 4, the winter session of Parliament will begin, which will continue till December 22. In this 19 days long session, there will be 15 sittings," Joshi said.

He said that 30 leaders from 23 parties attended today's all-party meeting. "Discussion took place on various issues and all parties gave their suggestions on short duration, calling attention and Zero Hour," said Joshi. Asserting that the government runs Zero Hours almost 99 per cent every day in the House, Joshi said that the government is also ready for short-duration discussion but there should be a structured debate.

"We are ready for discussion on all matters. Even on the Manipur issue, we were ready for a discussion in both Houses. We also announced on the floor of the House that the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur," informed Joshi. Joshi said that the government has requested the parties to maintain the atmosphere for structured debates.