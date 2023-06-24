New Delhi : Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting in Delhi here today to discuss the relentless ethnic violence in Manipur. The meeting, which is scheduled for 3 pm, is being convened following the questions raised by the Opposition parties on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

Over 120 people died and 3,000 were injured since violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Congress former president Sonia Gandhi has condemned the violence, saying it has caused severe suffering in Manipur.

With burning and rioting continuing endlessly, the local residents in Manipur have also started appearing to the Central government to intervene in the matter and find an early solution to the conflict. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition in the State has been at the receiving end for not initiating the necessary steps to stop the conflict.

The Opposition parties have also taken potshots at the BJP, saying that its 'double engine' government at the Centre and in Manipur could not restore peace and order in the troubled State. In the face of continuing violence, Amit Shah visited Manipur a few days ago and chaired a meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and top officials in Imphal. The Meitei and the Kuki residents in the US have also held demonstrations seeking a resolution of the conflict during PM Modi's visit to America.