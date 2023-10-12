New Delhi: Almost a week after Hamas attacked Israel which perhaps can be said as the deadliest attack leading to thousands of deaths both in Israel and Gaza, India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said, "India saw the conflict as a terrorist attack." Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have been very clear that we see it as a terrorist attack. As far as Palestine is concerned, India has advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing the sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised border side by side with Israel."

He also noted that there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. "There is also a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations", MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister expressed deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attacks in Israel and conveyed that the people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour. He reiterated that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.