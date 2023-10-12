FIRST FLIGHT TO BRING 230 INDIAN PASSENGERS FROM ISRAEL MEA ON OPERATION AJAY

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday briefed about 'Operation Ajay' and said it is expected at least 230 passengers onboard will leave the war-torn nation by tonight and would reach New Delhi by tomorrow morning. On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, in an X (formerly Twitter) post, announced bringing back the Indians from the conflict zone and added special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place. There are also about 1,000 students, several IT professionals and diamond traders in Israel.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "First flight from India to Tel Aviv will reach later today. The flight will bring Indian nationals. It is expected to get 230 passengers on board". When asked about India's stand on the current conflict between Israel and Palestine, Bagchi said, "There is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. There is also a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms & manifestations."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Wednesday wherein it urged Indian nationals living in the war-torn nation "to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, and Israel". In a video message, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, assured desperate people to stay calm follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities and contact the emergency numbers of the embassy in case of trouble.