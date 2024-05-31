Death Toll in Puri Chandan Yatra Festival Firecracker Explosion Mounts to Six

Odisha: The death toll in the firecracker explosion during the Chandan Yatra festival in Puri increased to six on Friday after two people succumbed to burn injuries. It may be recalled that three persons, including a minor, died while 33 others were injured after firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Yatra festival in Puri on Wednesday evening.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered a high-level probe into the firecracker tragedy. Expressing grief over the deaths, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the kin of the deceased. He directed a high-level probe into the incident by the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management and the Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu.

Chief Minister Patnaik met the injured and spoke to the relatives of the injured and doctors at the private hospital. He also announced that the cost of the treatment of the injured would be borne by the state government.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after a heap of firecrackers exploded at Narendra Tank near Jagannath Temple. A splinter from fireworks hit a heap of firecrackers on the Devi Ghat where the longest annual festival of Jagannath Temple of Puri was being celebrated. The crackers piled on the spot soon went off causing serious burn injuries to the devotees, who were at the spot to watch the annual water sport of the deities. (With agency inputs)

